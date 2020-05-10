Winmate’s M116 Windows 11.6” fully rugged tablets

Backplane Systems Technology has released Winmate’s M116 Windows fully rugged 11.6” tablet featuring an IP65 rated and MIL-STD 810G certified housing, designed to survive harsh environments.

The M116 Series is designed in a versatile form factor with mobile productivity in mind to boost efficiency in warehouse, transportation and field service applications. Multiple wireless connectivity options and data capture modules allow users to complete their tasks reliably.

These rugged tablets are designed for mobile use, withstanding shock, vibration and drops (satisfies 4-feet drop certification), and have a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C, allowing the tablet to be used in harsh environments such as industrial and military applications. With IP65 rating, the device is dust-tight, and can withstand water jet force against the device enclosure. The tablet also allows for easy cleaning to reduce spread of infection in medical applications.

The minimum 10-point multi-touch PCAP Touch technology allows users to switch windows, take snapshots, zoom in and rotate easily to take full advantage of Windows 10 IoT touch interface. The M116 panel offers wider viewing angles, better image contrast, and faster response times.

Winmate’s M116 tablet series offers a 1920x1200 LED high resolution, high brightness 11.6” display, perfect for viewing under different light conditions.

Key features of Winmate’s M116 tablet series include: Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz (Turbo up to 2.5 GHz) (M116PT only); Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz (Turbo up to 3.1GHz) (M116K only); 11.6” 1920 x 1080 LED panel with direct optical bonding; IP65 water and dust proof with MIL-STD-810G rugged housing; integrated smart card reader (M116PT only); optional integrated 1D/2D barcode reader and HF RFID for data collection; removable battery with hot-swap function for all-day productivity; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and GPS; and optional GigaLAN port.