Winmate’s M101S 10.1-inch IP65 rugged tablet PCs

Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s M101S 10.1-inch rugged tablet PCs featuring IP65 water- and dust-proof protection.

The M101S is a 10.1-inch rugged tablet PC with a robust set of features designed to withstand industrial environments while providing high tech solutions that increase productivity, improve safety and reduce operational costs.

Key features of the M101S rugged tablet PCs include dual camera design allowing for clear images with an 8MP main camera and a 2MP webcam; optional barcode or RFID reader for additional functionality; hot-swappable battery design provided as standard with a high capacity battery pack optionally available; two programmable function keys located on the top right and bottom right on the rugged tablet; and Intel's Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor paired with genuine Intel Graphics for high performance.

The rugged tablet features a brilliant In-Plane Switching (IPS) with direct optical bonding and projective capacitive touch screen, which is outdoor viewable and offers 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution.

Winmate’s M101S rugged tablet PCs deliver lightweight mobility with a weight of just 1.25kg, making them ideal for field services, vehicles, logistics and warehouse management.