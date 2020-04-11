Winmate’s M101P-ME 10.1-inch rugged tablet PCs for healthcare

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Winmate’s M101P-ME, a 10.1-inch rugged tablet PC designed to save time and improve efficiency for healthcare professionals.

A Windows-based tablet computer designed for healthcare applications, the M101P-ME features a housing enhanced with antimicrobial properties, and weighing just 1200 grams. This mobile and portable device is flexible enough to function as a standalone device, and efficient and rugged enough to be used in many types of data collection, patient care, information management and wireless communication in healthcare environments.

Key features of Winmate’s M101P-ME tablet PCs include a crystal clear 1920 x 1200 resolution display; LED panel with direct optical bonding; projected capacitive touchscreen supporting finger, stylus and glove modes; optional 1D/2D barcode scanner to scan medications or wrist bands; superior processing power from Intel’s Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 processor; USB 3.0 (Type C) connector; IP65 waterproof and dustproof design; and IEC 60601-1, 60601-1-2 certified.

This tablet computer can be used in hospital halls, waiting rooms or nurse stations for communicating and documenting patient information, allowing paramedics and nurses to instantly access and maintain patient records.