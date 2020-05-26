Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s Healthcare 4K-UHD medical displays with 12G-SDI support. Featuring 27-inch and 32-inch monitors respectively, the new M270TF-SDI and M320TF-SDI offer 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) native resolution for video display, medical training, and other on-site applications.

The 12G-SDI is a digital video interface that allows for the full, stable transmission of 4K display signals across a single cable up to 150 metres. As an uncompressed, unencrypted video interface that offers four times the bandwidth of 3G-SDI, the 12G-SDI ensures that the precise imagery remains unchanged from the video source to the 4K display, therefore, allowing healthcare providers to have the most accurate imaging.

The 4K medical display series is designed with thin and compact housings and an impact resistant screen, and comes equipped with 3D LookUp Table (LUT) technology for unrivalled colour accuracy. Additionally, with the ultra-high definition 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), the monitors can achieve faithful representation of surgical images or videos for use in endoscopy and operating rooms.

Strict ergonomic requirements are fulfilled thanks to the wide viewing angle of the display, the ambient light sensor allowing for automatic brightness adjustment, as well as the easy-to-clean fanless and ventless construction. Key features also include IEC 60601-1, 60601-1-6 and EN60601-1-2 medical certification, front IP65 rating, and antimicrobial coating.