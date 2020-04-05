Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s GC Series G-WIN heavy duty panel PCs. The GC family is engineered to satisfy the demand for a stylish, robust and high-performance HMI in heavy-duty applications, intralogistics, industrial automation, or smart retail scenarios.

The GC Series G-WIN heavy duty panel PCs come in 7” ~ 23.8” size options and a wide variety of configurations. With support for Windows and Android OS, the GC Series heavy duty panel PC contains four high performance, yet low power consuming processor options for users to choose from, depending on their intended application, including Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake, Intel Celeron N2930 Bay Trail, Arm Dual-core Cortex-A72 + Quad-core Cortex-A53, and Arm Cortex A9 i.MX6 Dual Core.

The panels are finished with an IP65 rated front bezel for protection against water and dust. For users looking for in-vehicle computing systems being operated in rugged environments that experience shock and vibration, such as on tractors, agricultural machinery and other heavy-duty vehicles, the GC Series is shock and vibration resistant according to MIL-STD-810G.

Apart from the wide range of screen sizes (7” ~23.8”), the GC Series heavy duty line up is engineered with PCAP multi-touch technology to ensure that any individual can operate the HMI with ease. Options for up to 1000 nits high brightness display provide excellent viewing when it comes to outdoor or semi-outdoor applications.