The FM10Q’s durability is proven by its solid enclosure with MIL-STD-810G certification and IP65 rating.

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Winmate’s FM10Q Android based vehicle mounted computers (VMC).

The quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM-based platform delivers powerful computing performance while being power-efficient, and includes long-term extended support to reduce maintenance and ensure the reliability of the CPU platform for many years.

The compact form factor of the VMC allows vehicle operators to maintain unobstructed line-of-sight during operations to increase efficiencies and minimise errors. The screen uses P-Cap technology and anti-scratch properties to deliver an excellent multi-touch experience with better environmental resistance.

Key features also include -30°C to 50°C wide operating temperature; one-click latch offering quick mounting solution to optimise mobility and simplify installation, servicing and switching between vehicles; backup battery (minimum 30 minutes) enabling the device to be seamlessly swappable from one dock to another, keeping your tasks going uninterrupted; and rich I/O interfaces such as USB 3.0 Type C, USB 2.0, COM, LAN with PoE, and CAN bus supporting multiple on-board peripherals.

The FM10Q delivers a steady output, impressive extendibility and maximum efficiency for either in-vehicle or field operations.