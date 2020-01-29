Winmate’s E-Series HMI displays for enhanced user experience

Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s E-Series HMI displays offering an enhanced user experience with PCAP multi-touchscreen and all-around LED status light bar.

The E-Series HMI (7” to 15.6”) delivers a cost-effective, yet respectable performance by communicating with the central server and visualising the data to improve system diagnostics and monitoring. The E-Series HMI contains CPU options of Arm Dual Core Cortex -A72 + Quad Core Cortex -A53, Freescale Cortex A9 i.MX6 Dual Core, and Intel Celeron Bay Trail for different computing and system needs for various business scenarios.

E-Series HMI runs on Android 6.0/ Linux or Windows operating systems that allow the latest applications (APPs) to be installed.

Key features include slim, compact housing reducing installation requirements for space; PCAP multi-touchscreen and IP65 front panel protection ensuring a durable, intuitive user experience, and allowing for efficient asset management and visualisation of machine processes; and Power over Ethernet (PoE) power input meeting the demand for increased operational efficiencies by reducing cabling costs and power consumption.

Winmate’s E-Series HMI displays also support PoE Standard IEEE 802.3at (up to 25 W), and feature a compact size with a fanless cooling system; IP65 water and dust proof front panel; and Android 6.0/ Linux or Windows operating systems.

Winmate’s E-Series is the HMI terminal tailored to foster the realisation of IIoT into your smart factory and bring process visualisation and asset management to the next level.