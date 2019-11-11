Search
Winmate's chassis mount 4K UHD military grade video wall solution
Winmate’s chassis mount 4K UHD military grade video wall solution

By Backplane Systems Technology 11 November 2019
Supplier News
article image Winmate’s new chassis mount 4K UHD military display
Backplane Systems Technology introduces Winmate’s new chassis mount 4K UHD military display, a complete military-grade video wall solution designed for users looking for a larger screen for sufficient data display and ultra-high resolution visual information solutions while minimising errors and improving operational efficiencies.

Engineered in 27”, 32” and 40” sizes with 4K UHD/HD options, the ergonomic panel design features a 0% - 100% LED dimmer and P-Cap technology, sunlight/night-time reliability and a multi-touch experience. To maximise the use of the space effectively, each display is equipped with a true flat and slim bezel and supports various mounting solutions, including flush rack, panel and VESA mount, to suit different installation requirements.

Winmate’s new video wall solutions are built rugged to meet the challenging round-the-clock requirement in defence and inspection applications. The aluminium bezel comes with anti-corrosion treatment. The devices are MIL-STD 810F/G and MIL-STD 461E/F compliant, which means they can withstand extreme environmental conditions such as high and low temperatures, shock, vibration and humidity while meeting the requirements for the control of electromagnetic interference.

The protection from electromagnetic interference is further enhanced by the application of ITO EMI shielding. Winmate uses the MIL-DTL-38999/1 military grade power connector to ensure reliable power and rugged mechanical performance.

Key features of Winmate’s new chassis mount 4K UHD military display include UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) native resolution for video display and other on-site applications; thin and compact design with impact-resistant screen; AR protection glass with optional PCAP touch; backlight sensor, ambient light sensor, IR control, and dimming; fanless and ventless design, easy to clean; and compatibility with existing imaging systems.

Defence Video Walls Displays