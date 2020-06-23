Winmate’s 4K UHD medical displays with 12G-SDI support

Backplane Systems Technology presents Winmate’s M320TF-SDI 4K UHD medical displays with 12G-SDI support and front IP65 rating for healthcare applications.

A digital video interface, 12G-SDI allows for the full, stable transmission of 4K display signals across a single cable up to 150 metres. As an uncompressed, unencrypted video interface that offers four times the bandwidth of 3G-SDI, 12G-SDI ensures that precise imagery in medical applications remains unchanged from the video source to the 4K display, enabling healthcare providers to have the most accurate imaging outcomes.

The M320TF-SDI is designed with a thin and compact housing, and comes equipped with 3D Look Up Table (LUT) technology for unrivalled colour accuracy. In addition, with the ultra-high definition 4K native resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), the monitors achieve crystal clear surgical images or videos for use in endoscopy and operating rooms as well as medical training and other onsite applications.

Key features also include wide viewing angle of the display fulfilling strict ergonomic requirements, ambient light sensor allowing for automatic brightness adjustment, and easy-to-clean fanless and ventless construction.

The M320TF-SDI comes with IEC 60601-1, 60601-1-6 and EN60601-1-2 medical certification, front IP65 rating and antimicrobial surface coating.

The M320TF-SDI also offers 4K signal input HDMI 2.0/ DP 1.2/ 12G-SDI; thin and compact design with impact resistant screen; 3D Look Up Table (LUT) providing rich and deep depth perception; fanless and ventless design for easy cleaning; and compatibility with existing imaging systems.