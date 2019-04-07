Search
Home > SW-101-N IP68 waterproof signage player with Intel HD Graphics
SW-101-N IP68 waterproof signage player with Intel HD Graphics

By Backplane Systems Technology 07 April 2019
Supplier News
article image SW-101-N signage player
02 94576400

Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new SW-101-N IP68 waterproof signage player from iBASE, featuring Intel HD graphics.

Designed for use in both indoor and harsh outdoor environments, the SW-101-N is a rugged fanless signage player integrated with a 1.91GHz Intel Atom E3845 Quad-Core processor and Intel HD graphics (Gen 7-LP) 4EU.

The rugged and waterproof design of the SW-101-N can withstand dust, water, and extreme temperatures, ensuring stable operation and reliability in harsh industrial environments. The digital signage player also meets IP68 standards, allowing it to handle submersion in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 metres.

Key features of SW-101-N signage players also include black waterproof enclosure utilising a C3 HDMI connector and M12 I/O interface connectors for 2x USB 2.0, 1x Gigabit LAN, 1x RS232, DC power input, and digital I/O; 2x N type antenna jack connectors with a waterproof design for extra assurance; wide-range operating temperature of -40°C~75°C; 4GB of DDR3L-1333 system memory, 64GB mSATA storage, and 12V DC-in support; plus a watchdog timer, wall mounting, and Mini PCIe expansion for optional wireless modules.

The SW-101-N supports iBASE's unique iCONTROL and Observer technologies for intelligent control and remote monitoring functions, featuring auto on/off power scheduling, power resumption, remote system temperature/voltage monitoring, and low temperature boot protection. 

