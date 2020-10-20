Smart face mask and body temperature detection in real time

iBase’s VINO2100 can be used to intercept people not wearing a face mask and/or failing the body temperature test

Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase’s VINO2100, an intelligent face mask and body temperature detection system powered by Intel OpenVINO-based iVINO AI recognition software.

The VINO2100 is an all-in-one platform featuring a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7600U processor and a 21.5” IPS LCD touch panel with IP65 front-panel waterproof protection. It uses a high-precision thermal camera for body temperature measurements ranging from 35°C to 42°C (95°F to 107.6°F), with a precision of ±0.3°C.

iBase’s VINO2100 is a real-time automated system featuring face mask recognition with more than 90% accuracy at 50ms speed and can be used to intercept people not wearing a face mask and/or failing the body temperature test. It supports sound/light alarm and access gate control for one-by-one walk-through inspection. The face mask detection function can be disabled if not required.

Unlike handheld thermometers that need an individual to take a person's body temperature, VINO2100 provides non-contact and efficient temperature checks and facial mask detection in real time to allow or deny the entry of people into buildings and event venues.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, it does not require human observation or intervention to assist frontline workers to perform epidemic prevention and control. Measuring 537.8 x 329.26 x 71.95mm, the fanless system has 8GB of DDR4 memory and 64GB SSD storage. A desktop mounting stand and the high-precision thermal camera are optional in the package.