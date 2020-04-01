Backplane Systems Technology presents Sintrones’ VBOX-3611-IP65, an in-vehicle computer designed for harsh conditions and environments where only the toughest systems can survive.

The new IP65 fanless box computer is designed and manufactured to withstand dust, moisture and temperature changes. Featuring Intel Gen6 Core i7-6600U CPU with HD 520 GPU IP65, the VBOX-3611-IP65 can effectively support vehicles in bad weather and extreme working conditions such as complex excavator operations and stacker applications.

With CE, FCC Class A and E-13 certifications, Sintrones’ VBOX-3611-IP65 in-vehicle computers have strong environmental tolerance, which can be seen in their operating temperature (-40ºC ~ 70ºC), storage temperature (-40ºC ~ 80ºC), and relative humidity (10% RH – 90% RH non-condensing) ranges.

Key features also include memory up to 32GB 2 XDDR3 2133 MHz SO-DIMM, optional internal battery kit for 10 minutes of operation (Patent No. M447854 build-in battery), 9V~48V DC power input with automatic recovery short circuit power protection, and power ignition for various vehicles.

The new VBOX-3611-IP65 wide-temperature fanless computers are ideally suited for heavy-duty vehicles that operate in extreme and harsh environments.