SINTRONES' new fanless AI box computers

By Backplane Systems Technology 02 April 2019
article image SINTRONES' ABOX-5200G1 fanless AI box computer
Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new ABOX-5200G4 and ABOX-5200G1 fanless AI box computers from SINTRONES featuring Intel's 8th Generation 6-Core i7-8700T CPU.

The ABOX-5200G4 and ABOX-5200G1 are AI box PCs that can support not only autonomous vehicles, deep learning AI, and factory automation, but also applications in Smart Patrol and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The new ABOX-5200G4 and ABOX-5200G1 fanless computers are powered by Intel's 8th Generation 6-Core i7-8700T CPU with NVIDIA GeForce GTX technology. The ABOX-5200G4 is powered by a GTX 1060 GPU, while the ABOX-5200G1 is powered by a GTX 1050TI. Both box PCs can provide high computing performance on broad acceleration of computational workloads. The ABOX-5200G4 supports 1280 CUDA Cores and the ABOX-5200G1 supports 768 CUDA cores.

In terms of expansion capabilities, both the ABOX-5200G4 and ABOX-5200G1 have 8x GPI, 4x GPO, 3x RS-232/422/485 to connect, and 10x GbE LAN (optional 8x PoE) with dual hot-swappable SATA storage RAID 0, 1, 5. The ABOX-5200G4 has a wide-range operating temperature of -40°C~60°C while the ABOX-5200G1’s range is -40°C~70°C, allowing operation in extreme weather conditions.

Overall, the ABOX-5200G4 and ABOX-5200G1 fanless AI box computers can effectively process deep learning operations with NVIDIA CUDA technology and support end-to-end deep learning solutions, which play a vital role in autonomous vehicles and factory automation. The ABOX-5200G4 and ABOX-5200G1 can also be applied to assist systems in object detection, basic classification, and alerting drivers (i.e. Smart Patrol, ADAS monitoring and warning).

