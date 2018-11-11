SINTRONES' new ABOX-5200 fanless box PCs for smart solutions

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a brand new ABOX-5200 fanless box computer from SINTRONES. Designed for a variety of demanding environments and applications in surveillance and field control systems, the new fanless box computer utilises the outstanding performance of new Intel Coffee Lake 8th Gen technology to effectively support autonomous vehicles, factory automation, and license plate recognition.

Customers can take advantage of the ABOX-5200’s high performance and cost-effective benefits; the fanless box PC can be adapted to various industrial requirements, including but not limited to, smart solutions (Smart Patrol, Smart Factory Automation Control System), surveillance systems (Bus Surveillance Fleet Management, Outdoor Video Surveillance Systems), and visual management (Police Car Automatic License Plate Recognition, Vision Control Systems).

SINTRONES’ new ABOX-5200 fanless box computer is powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 CPU with 10x GbE/3x COM/3x DP/4x USB 3.0/9-48V AI GPU computing. It can provide high computing performance for graphics processing by harnessing the power of its GPU. The ABOX-5200 is engineered using dual hot swappable SATA Storage RAID 0,1,5.

The new fanless box computer can continuously process deep learning AI operations and support end-to-end deep learning solutions, which play a vital role for automation solutions and autonomous vehicles. The principle is to focus the high performance on processing numerous data-streams in and from sensors, including cameras and radars. ABOX-5200 computing technology is a perfect fit for connected smart patrol, smart factories, police cars, automatic license plate recognition, and artificial intelligence.

The ABOX-5200 has 10x GbE LAN (optional for 8x PoE), 8x GPI, 4x GPO and 3x RS-232/422/485 and 9-48VDC input, and a wide range operating temperature of -40°C~70°C that can be employed in extreme weather conditions. Key features also include 3x display ports with maximum resolution of 4096x2304@60Hz; support for LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS; and TPM 2.0.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.