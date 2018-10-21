SINTRONES' new ABOX-5100 Series for AI GPU computers

Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new ABOX-5100 Series from SINTRONES featuring AI GPU compute functionality. The new ABOX-5100 Series fanless box computers find application in AI-related fields such as AI deep learning and virtual reality in data centres, in the cloud, and on devices driving the adoption of industrial automation, intelligent customer experiences, self-driving vehicles, and intelligent transportation.

The ABOX-5100 Series is powered by a new generation APU (APU=CPU+GPU), the AMD Ryzen, which can support up to 4 CPU cores, 8 threads, and 4 DisplayPort 1.4 cables. Key features also include the AMD E9260 or the Nvidia GTX-1050TI with its GPU following Vega GPU architecture; three full-size mini-PCIe slots for internal expansion and one M.2 A-E Key 2230 for WiFi/GPS/4G LTE also available; wide 9-48VDC input range with Intelligent Power Management allowing timed delay settings for powering on/off; completely fanless design; support for MXM Version 3.1 Type A and PCIe x8 interfaces; operating temperature of -40°C to +70°C; and storage temperature range of -40°C to +80°C.

Deep learning relies on GPU acceleration, which the ABOX-5100 Series delivers with a small footprint while being fully operable in harsh environments, making it an ideal choice for industrial automation, transportation, and smart city applications. The new ABOX-5100 Series can be applied to a scalable AI car platform, spanning the entire autonomous driving range.

The ability to connect computing systems to deep learning and affordable sensors has enhanced autonomous machines – IoT with Artificial Intelligence. Such power will enable a new wave of automation in various industries through Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Automation Systems, and Smart Patrol for Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

