Search
Home > SINTRONES' new ABOX-5100 Series for AI GPU computers
Related Supplier News
New IBR115 and IBR117 extended temperature SBCs
New IBR115 and IBR117 extended temperature ...
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of two new single board computers (SBCs) by iBASE Technology.
iBASE’s IOPS-602 OPS slot-in digital signage player
iBASE’s IOPS-602 OPS slot-in digital ...
iBASE presents a new range of slot-in digital signage players built on the benefits and functionality of Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS).
Winmate’s new M700DM8 7-inch rugged handheld tablet
Winmate’s new M700DM8 7-inch rugged ...
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Winmate’s new M700DM8 rugged Android tablet boasting an ergonomic lightweight design.

SINTRONES' new ABOX-5100 Series for AI GPU computers

By Backplane Systems Technology 21 October 2018
Supplier News
article image ABOX-5100 Series fanless box computer
logo
02 94576400

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new ABOX-5100 Series from SINTRONES featuring AI GPU compute functionality. The new ABOX-5100 Series fanless box computers find application in AI-related fields such as AI deep learning and virtual reality in data centres, in the cloud, and on devices driving the adoption of industrial automation, intelligent customer experiences, self-driving vehicles, and intelligent transportation.

The ABOX-5100 Series is powered by a new generation APU (APU=CPU+GPU), the AMD Ryzen, which can support up to 4 CPU cores, 8 threads, and 4 DisplayPort 1.4 cables. Key features also include the AMD E9260 or the Nvidia GTX-1050TI with its GPU following Vega GPU architecture; three full-size mini-PCIe slots for internal expansion and one M.2 A-E Key 2230 for WiFi/GPS/4G LTE also available; wide 9-48VDC input range with Intelligent Power Management allowing timed delay settings for powering on/off; completely fanless design; support for MXM Version 3.1 Type A and PCIe x8 interfaces; operating temperature of -40°C to +70°C; and storage temperature range of -40°C to +80°C.

Deep learning relies on GPU acceleration, which the ABOX-5100 Series delivers with a small footprint while being fully operable in harsh environments, making it an ideal choice for industrial automation, transportation, and smart city applications. The new ABOX-5100 Series can be applied to a scalable AI car platform, spanning the entire autonomous driving range.

The ability to connect computing systems to deep learning and affordable sensors has enhanced autonomous machines – IoT with Artificial Intelligence. Such power will enable a new wave of automation in various industries through Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Automation Systems, and Smart Patrol for Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Automation Systems Industrial Automation Fanless Computers In Vehicle Computers Box Computers