Backplane Systems Technology presents Sintrones’ EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU computing solution designed for flexibility. The new EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU is suitable for various factory automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) control systems in large-scale processes such as mining and manufacturing.

Powered by Intel 9th Gen Core i7/ Intel 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 CPU with 6 x RJ45GbE (optional 4 x PoE Max. 100W), the EBOX-7000 features two LTE SIM card sockets with automatic SIM card detection. It supports both 5G and LTE standard for wireless network performance. Furthermore, the users can simply remove the HDD and use it as a portable hard drive with a USB port and power connector with no additional converter needed.

The EBOX-7000 provides a PCIe card expansion including a riser card with 1 x PCIe x16 slot (1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 interface) or optional riser card with 2 x PCIe x16 slot (2 x PCIe 3.0 x8 interface). Both riser cards can be up to 185mm length, 90W~150W PCIe cards. It is expandable with Nvidia Tesla card, Nvidia GPU card, NVMeCard, image capture card, and I/O card. Furthermore, the EBOX-7000 can be used in Edge AI enhancements, intelligent video analytics, AI video analysis, IIoT, traffic management, and machine vision.

This Edge AI computing solution features TPM 2.0 and 2 x DDR4 2400/2666 MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 32GB. Also, environmental tolerance continually maintains a wide range of operating temperatures (-40°C ~ +70°C), allowing it to operate in extreme and rugged environmental conditions.

Sintrones’ EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU computing solution also features 8 x GPI, 4 x GPO and 2 x RS-232/422/485; 1 x DP + 1 x HDMI + 1 x DVI-I (single link without analogue video); dual hot swappable SATA storage RAID 0,1,5; and 9-48V DC input.