Sintrones’ ABOX-5210G fanless computers for AIoT solutions

Backplane Systems Technology presents Sintrones’ ABOX-5210G AI GPU computing powered fanless computers.

The ABOX-5210G fanless computers are powered by Intel Gen 10 Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce with up to GTX 1660 GPU supporting 1408 CUDA cores. The new ABOX-5210G was engineered using dual hot swappable SATA storage RAID 0,1,5. For expansion, it also features two full Mini-PCIe slots, one M.2 A-E Key 2230/3030 slot, and one M.2 B Key 2240 for two SIM card sockets for LTE.

ABOX-5210G fanless computers can be used in AIoT and Smart Cities solutions, assisting systems in detecting objects, performing basic classification, and alerting drivers. It can support various applications such as surveillance and security, traffic flow analysis, smart parking, and autonomous vehicle operations.

The ABOX-5210G fanless computers can process deep learning operations with NVIDIA GPU technology and support end-to-end deep learning solutions. This plays a vital role in managing autonomous vehicles and factory automation.

Key features also include an optional internal battery kit capable of operating for up to 10 minutes (SINTRONE patented technology); 9-48VDC input; and wide operating temperature range (40°C ~ 70°C), allowing it to operate in extreme and rugged environment conditions.