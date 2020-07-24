Backplane Systems Technology presents Sintrones’ ABOX-5200G4 AI GPU computing powered fanless computers. The ABOX-5200G4 is powered by Intel Gen 8th 6 cores i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU supporting 1280 CUDA cores.

The ABOX-5200G4 fanless computers are engineered using dual hot swappable SATA storage RAID 0,1,5, and feature 10 x GbE (Optional 8 x PoE), 3 x COM, 3 x DP, 4 x HDMI and 4 x USB 3.0 ports.

The ABOX-5200G4 can be used in AIoT and Smart Cities solutions, assisting systems in detecting objects, performing basic classification, and alerting drivers. It can support various applications such as surveillance and security, traffic flow analysis, smart parking, and autonomous vehicle operations.

ABOX-5200G4 fanless computers have the ability to process deep learning operations with NVIDIA GPU technology, and support end-to-end deep learning solutions, enabling them to play a vital role in managing autonomous vehicles and factory automation.

Key features also include an optional internal battery kit capable of operating for up to 10 minutes (SINTRONE patented technology), 9-48VDC input, and wide operating temperature range of -40ºC ~ +70°C, allowing the computers to operate in extreme and rugged environment conditions.