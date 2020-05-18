Backplane Systems Technology introduces Neousys’ Nuvo-8208GC ruggedized GPU computing edge AI platform supporting dual 250W NVIDIA GPU, Intel Xeon E or 9th/ 8th-Gen core processor.

Nuvo-8208GC is the world's first dual GPU edge AI platform with industrial-grade design and in-vehicle features. Designed specifically to support two high-end 250W NVIDIA graphics cards, it offers tremendous GPU power up to 28 TFLOPS in FP32 for emerging GPU-accelerated edge computing, such as autonomous driving, vision inspection and surveillance/ security.

This ruggedized GPU edge AI computing platform is powered by Intel Xeon E or 9th/ 8th-Gen Core 8-core/ 16-thread CPUs coupled with workstation-grade Intel C246 chipset to support up to 128 GB ECC or non-ECC DDR4 memory. The system incorporates two hot-swappable 2.5" trays for easy HDD/ SSD replacement and an M.2 2280 NVMe socket for the ultimate disk performance.

Its front-accessible GbE and USB 3.1 Gen1/ Gen2 ports feature screw-lock mechanisms for securing cable connections. In addition to the dual x16 PCIe slots for GPU installation, Nuvo-8208GC has two other x8 PCIe slots and one x4 PCIe slot for expansion cards to extend function sets such as data collection, analytics and communication.

The Nuvo-8208GC has a brand new power delivery design to accept 8~ 35V wide-range DC input as well as handle heavy power requirements from dual 250W GPUs. Along with built-in ignition control, it's feasible to deploy it on a vehicle and directly power it via the car's power system.

Nuvo-8208GC also incorporates Neousys' patented heat dissipation design, damping brackets and patent-pending GPU press bar, making it steady and rock-solid in various conditions.