Nuvo-7000 Series of next generation fanless embedded PCs

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of fanless embedded PCs from Neousys Technology, powered by Intel's latest generation of processors.

Neousys Technology's Nuvo-7000E/P is powered by Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core ‘i’ processors with up to 8/6-Core architecture, offering significant performance improvement over the previous 6th and 7th-Gen platforms.

This series includes Neousys' track-proven technologies for superior ruggedness and versatility, such as effective fanless design, patented expansion cassette and proprietary MezIO interface. It also incorporates cutting-edge computer I/O such as USB 3.1 Gen2 with up to 10 Gbps throughput and M.2 2280 M key socket for NVMe SSD or Intel Optane memory for ultimate system performance.

Several on-board I/O ports (GbE, USB and COM) feature sophisticated protection circuits to endure stress from ESD and power surge, making Nuvo-7000 Series, by far, the most rugged embedded computer ever created by Neousys.

Flexible and versatile for a variety of applications, Nuvo-7000 variants are available with different cassette expansion options. With Neousys Nuvo-7000 series, you get a true rugged platform that can accommodate a single PCIe card (Nuvo-7000E), dual PCIe cards (Nuvo-7000DE) or a single PCI card (Nuvo-7000P) according to your application needs.

Key features of the Nuvo-7000E/P fanless embedded computers include Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i 35W/ 65W LGA1151 CPU; patented cassette for PCI/PCIe add-on card accommodation; MezIO interface for easy function expansion; rugged, wide temperature range from -25°C to +70°C fanless operation; up to 6x GigE ports, supporting 9.5 KB jumbo frame; M.2 2280 M key socket (Gen3 x4); supporting NVMe SSD or Intel Optane memory; 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports; and VGA/ DVI/ DP triple independent display, supporting 4K2K resolution.