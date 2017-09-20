Search
Home > Nuvo-5501 compact rugged embedded PC powered by Intel's 6th Gen iCore processors
Nuvo-5501 compact rugged embedded PC powered by Intel's 6th Gen iCore processors

By Backplane Systems Technology 20 September 2017
Supplier News
article image Nuvo-5501 compact rugged embedded PC
02 94576400

Backplane Systems Technology announces the launch of Neousys Technology’s new Nuvo-5501 Series of compact rugged embedded PCs, powered by Intel's 6th generation iCore Series i3/i5/i7 processors. Featuring compact fanless embedded controllers for cost and space efficiency, the Nuvo-5501 Series is based on the Intel Skylake platform, and built for cutting-edge performance and reliable operation in extreme environments.

Key features of Nuvo-5501 Series embedded PCs include LGA 1151 socket offering the flexibility to select a 35W CPU from the 6th Gen Intel iCore to Celeron line-up to suit application; compact fanless embedded controller supporting Skylake LGA 1151 socket CPUs, measuring just 221 x 173 x 76 mm to fit in restricted spaces; rich, front-accessible I/Os including 3x GbE, 4x USB 3.0 and 4x COM ports, and 2x RS-232/ 422/ 485 ports and 2x RS-232 ports; rugged -25°C to +70°C fanless operation; VGA + DVI dual display outputs; and ability to accommodate one 3.5" HDD or 2.5" HDD/ SSD optional 8-CH isolated DI and 8-CH isolated DO.

The compact Nuvo-5501 is a cost-effective solution that does not compromise on performance and reliability, making it the ideal embedded controller for a wide range of industrial applications.

For further information, please contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or visit www.backplane.com.au.

