Nuvo-5100VTC in-vehicle computer with EN 50155 certification

Backplane Systems Technology announces the introduction of Neousys Technology’s Nuvo-5100VTC, a rugged embedded system featuring EN 50155 certification and designed for railway and in-vehicle applications.

Featuring state-of-the-art Intel 6th Generation Core processor to deliver remarkable computing performance for emerging high-end requirements, the Nuvo-5100VTC has a proven fanless design that maintains EN50155 TX class temperature range from -40℃ to +70℃.

Designed particularly for railway and vehicle usage, the Nuvo-5100VTC offers Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12, x-coded connectors to guarantee excellent signal integrity and extremely rugged Ethernet connectivity. It also integrates CANbus 2.0 and isolated DIO to interact with in-vehicle devices.

Key features of Nuvo-5100VTC in vehicle computers also include support for Intel 6th-Gen Core i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 CPU; 4x 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports via M12 connectors; four mini-PCIe slots to provide a versatile means of wireless communication by installing 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and GPS modules; intelligent ignition control, M12 PoE+ ports and CANbus; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; 2x SATA ports for two 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD, with one hot-swappable HDD tray, supporting RAID 0/1; 8~35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition control; and EN 50155 certificate.

The Nuvo-5100VTC has undergone severe tests, including EMI/EMS, rolling vibration/shock, cooling and dry heat, to ensure flawless performance in railway applications. The Nuvo-5100VTC is shipped with Neousys’ patented damping bracket to protect hard drives against shock and vibration in the vehicle.

For further information, contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or www.backplane.com.au.