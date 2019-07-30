Search
Home > Nuvo-5100VTC EN 50155 certified in-vehicle computers
Nuvo-5100VTC EN 50155 certified in-vehicle computers

By Backplane Systems Technology 30 July 2019
Supplier News
article image Nuvo-5100VTC in-vehicle computer
Backplane Systems Technology presents Nuvo-5100VTC, a rugged embedded system from Neousys Technology, designed for railway and in-vehicle applications.

The Nuvo-5100VTC features state-of-the-art Intel 6th Generation Core processor to deliver remarkable computing performance for emerging high-end requirements, while the proven fanless design maintains EN 50155 TX class temperature range from -40℃ to +70℃.

Key features of the Nuvo-5100VTC in-vehicle computers include Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12, x-coded connectors guaranteeing best signal integrity and extremely rugged Ethernet connectivity; CANbus 2.0 and isolated DIO integrated to interact with in-vehicle devices; four mini-PCIe slots supplying a versatile means of wireless communication by installing 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and GPS modules; and Neousys’ patented damping bracket protecting hard drives against shock and vibration in the vehicle.

Featuring intelligent ignition control, the EN 50155 certified Nuvo-5100VTC has undergone severe tests, including EMI/EMS, rolling vibration/shock, cooling and dry heat, to ensure flawless performance in railway applications.

The Nuvo-5100VTC supports Intel 6th-Gen Core i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 CPU; 4x 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports via M12 connectors; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; 2x SATA ports for two 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD, with one hot-swappable HDD tray, supporting RAID 0/1; 4x full-size mini-PCIe sockets with SIM support; and 8~35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition control.

Embedded System Boards Railways In Vehicle Computers