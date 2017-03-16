Nuvo-5095GC compact and wide-temperature GPU computing platform

Backplane Systems Technology has released a compact and wide-temperature GPU computing platform featuring the state-of-the-art Intel 6th Generation Core processor for exceptional computing performance in emerging high-end requirements.

Neousys Technology’s Nuvo-5095GC incorporates nVidia GeForce GTX 950/ GTX 1050 and is based on the Intel Skylake platform that supports 35W/65W 6th-Gen Core processors and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. The platform’s proven fanless design supports a wide operating temperature range of -25℃ to +60℃.

For fast-growing GPU-computing applications, the Nuvo-5095GC presents the first industrial-grade, compact and rugged platform incorporating CPU and GPU to offer performance far beyond traditional industrial computers.

The Nuvo-5095GC offers several I/O functions including USB3.0 ports, COM ports and GbE ports, making it perfect for connecting multiple external devices. The Nuvo-5095GC packs it all in a very compact form factor within a 240 x 225 x 110mm footprint.

Representing an innovative development in industrial computing, the new embedded PC incorporates a full sized modern GPU into a smaller form factor unit, allowing emerging applications of CUDA computing such as autopilot, deep learning and virtual reality to be targeted.

The patented cassette technology and innovative thermal design help dissipate the heat generated from the nVidia GPU, enabling the unit to operate the GPU at 100% load while still functioning at +60℃.

Key features of the Nuvo-5095GC computing platforms also include support for Intel 6th-Gen Core i7/i5 LGA1151 CPU; 6x GigE ports, supporting 9.5KB jumbo frame; up to 32GB, DDR4-2133 SODIMM; compatibility with MezIO interface for function expansion (Digital I/O, RS-232/422/485 Ports and Ignition control); two 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD with RAID 0/1 support accommodated; and patented ventilation hole for graphic card.

For further information, please contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or visit www.backplane.com.au.