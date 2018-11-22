Search
Nuvo-5026E fanless embedded PCs with dual PCIe slot expansion

By Backplane Systems Technology 22 November 2018
Supplier News
article image Nuvo-5026E fanless embedded PC with dual PCIe slot expansion cassette
Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys Technology's Nuvo-5026E fanless embedded computers featuring a dual PCIe slot expansion cassette to meet various industrial applications.

Powered by an Intel 6th generation core i3/ i5/ i7 series processor, the Nuvo-5026E offers dual PCIe slots that enhance expansion abilities while preserving practical features such as ruggedness, performance and versatility. The expandability makes Nuvo-5026E more adaptable to various application needs, while the two PCIe slots in the patented Expansion Cassette are easy to access for PCIe card installation without the need to disassemble the system.

Key features of Nuvo-5026E fanless embedded PCs include support for LGA1151 6th Gen Core processors with processor selection flexibility from Core i7 to Celeron according to performance needs and operating environment; generous I/O functions such as 6x GbE, 4x USB3.0, 3x COM ports, and triple independent display; and Neousys' MezIO interface further expanding system I/Os, offering up to 11x COM ports, 10x GbE, 8x USB3.0, 32x DIO, or ignition power control by installing an optional MezIO module.

The Nuvo-5026E is an expandable and flexible platform with numerous I/O functions for various industrial applications. The embedded computers also offer -25°C to +70°C fanless operation; 6x GbE ports supporting 9.5 KB Jumbo Frame; up to 32 GB, DDR4-2133 SODIMM; 2x 2.5" SATA HDD/ SSD with RAID 0/1 support; and VGA/DVI/DP triple independent display, supporting 4K2K resolution.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

