Nuvis-5306RT with vision-specific I/O, real-time control and GPU computing

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Neousys Technology’s Nuvis-5306RT Series 6th-Gen Intel Skylake vision controller with vision-specific I/O, real-time control and GPU computing features.

One of the most powerful vision controller systems ever built, the Nuvis-5306RT integrates all the functions needed for machine vision applications into a small and compact footprint. The built-in camera interfaces, real-time vision-specific I/O control and exceptional computing power combine to create a very versatile unit with the ability to meet demanding applications.

An integrated LED lighting controller, camera trigger, encoder input, PWM output and digital I/O ensure that the system is always processing high quality images. These features allow the user to connect all the vision control devices that may be required. All the vision-specific I/Os are managed by Neousys’ patented MCU-based architecture and DTIO/NuMCU firmware to guarantee microsecond-scale real-time I/O control.

Computing power for the vision system comes from an Intel 6th Gen Core i7/i5 CPU in the Nuvis-5306RT. The computing power can be further expanded with the addition of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950/1050 GPU to leverage CPU-accelerated vision library or deep-learning vision software. Combining built-in PoE+ and USB 3.0 interfaces, plus the expandability for CameraLink and CoaXPress, the Nuvis-5306RT is the ideal platform for demanding machine vision applications.

Key features of the Nuvis-5306RT also include up to 32 GB DDR4 memory; integrated vision-specific I/O comprising of 4-CH CC/CV lighting controller, 4-CH camera trigger outputs, 1-CH quadrature encoder input, and 8-CH isolated DI and 8-CH isolated DO; patented MCU-based, real-time I/O control by DTIO V2 and NuMCU; and built-in camera interfaces comprising of 4-CH IEEE 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports and 4-CH USB 3.0 ports.

For further information, please contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or www.backplane.com.au.