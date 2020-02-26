New waterproof PC mouse with laser detection for harsh environments

MSI-U10050 PC mouse is suitable for environments where hygiene is critical

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new MSI-U10050 waterproof medical click scroll compact mouse with laser detection from GETT-Asia.

Measuring 105 x 60 x 37mm, the PC mouse is lightweight and durable, and comes with click scroll capabilities.

Key features of the MSI-U10050 PC mouse include USB interface; IP68 rating offering the highest level of water resistance; wide operating temperature of 0°C ~ +55°C making it ideal for use in harsh environments; compact ergonomic design providing comfortable handling; silicone layer making it safe and simple to wash as well as disinfect; EN60601 certification; and choice of white and black housing colours.

This PC mouse is suitable for environments where hygiene is critical, such as hospitals, laboratories, food and beverage production as well as the pharmaceutical industry.