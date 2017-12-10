New Sintrones ABOX-5000G1 GPU computing platform

Backplane Systems Technology has released the new ABOX-5000G1 GPU computing platform from Sintrones, featuring Intel's 6th Generation iCore processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

The first in a line of small form factor embedded GPU computing platforms from Sintrones, the ABOX-5000G1, despite its small size, comes with a wide variety of processors from the low power option of an Intel Pentium G4400TE 2.40 GHz processor all the way up to the 6th generation Core i7 6700TE 3.4 GHz processor. The ABOX-5000G1 also supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 RAM via two SO-DIMM memory slots.

The advent of Industry 4.0 has made GPU computing and machine vision systems more commonplace; equipped with the latest in Nvidia GPU technology - the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, and sporting 2 GB of GDDR5 memory, the ABOX-5000G1 is perfectly suited for these applications, especially those involving small spaces.

The ABOX-5000G1’s I/O includes four RS232/422/485 serial ports, four USB 3.0 ports, four Rj45 Ethernet ports and four display ports with room for expansion to support three full sized mini PCIe slots and one half sized mini PCIe slot, as well as two SIM card slots for 3G/LTE connectivity.

