I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of iBASE Technology's new SI-324 4K digital signage player with AMD Vega Graphics featuring up to 11 Vega CPU compute units.

The SI-324 is a 4K digital signage player powered by the new AMD Ryzen embedded V1000 processor that provides outstanding CPU performance with a noticeable increase in GPU performance than previous solutions. Featuring the new integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics with up to 11 compute units, SI-324 delivers four independent HDMI 2.0 displays with up to 4K @60Hz resolution in each display and supports up to 2x 4K@60 or 4x FHD@60 crisp content video playback.

The new SI-324 digital signage player integrates the iBASE iCONTROL intelligent energy-saving green technology and the Observer remote monitoring technology to enable benefits such as energy savings, automatic power-on/off scheduling, remote monitoring, automatic power recovery, low temperature boot protection, and smart operating system restoration.

The digital signage player comes built-in with hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) analogue function remotely controlled by an iBASE utility to prevent problems such as black screen, wrong screen resolution and colour distortion caused by connecting a display, disconnection of display cables or unrecognised displays.

This new digital signage player has flexible video wall configurations that are suitable for a broad range of applications including restaurant menu boards and electronic displays in banks, airports and shopping malls to convey dynamic information and promotions to a targeted audience.

The SI-324 is housed in an elegant black and white case with smooth edges, and segregated ventilation to keep dust away from system components and improve system reliability. It supports up to 32GB of fast dual-channel DDR4 memory; and advanced expansion and interfaces including 1x Mini PCI-E, 1x M.2 E-Key, 1x SIM card slot, 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1, 2x GbE RJ45 and HD audio.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.