New SBC powered by Intel's Apollo Lake Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of iBASE Technology's new IB818 3.5" single board computers (SBC), powered by Intel's latest Apollo Lake Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors. These SBCs are designed for both industrial and commercial applications including IoT, factory automation, self-service kiosks, and POS systems.

The IB818 is a 3.5-inch SBC that can be powered by the Intel Atom QC x7-E3950, Pentium QC N4200 or Celeron DC N3350 processor, providing significant improvement in both CPU and graphical performance when compared with previous generations. The IB818 equipped with the Intel Atom x7-E3950 supports extended temperature of -40°C to +85°C, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor installations.



Key features of the IB818 single board computers include up to 8GB of SO-DIMM memory; wide variety of I/O including 2 x GbE LAN ports, 4 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 4 x COM and 2 x SATAIII; flexible expansion available with 2 x Mini PCI-E slots (full-size and half-size); 12V~24V DC wide-range power input; integrated with the Intel Gen9 graphics engine equipped with 18 execution units for high throughput and acceleration; three simultaneous displays via HDMI 1.4b and dual LVDS display interfaces delivering stunning graphics performance and crystal-clear 4K resolution output, meeting the requirements of both gaming and digital signage customers; 102mm by 147mm in size; and heat sink and cable kit supplied optionally.

