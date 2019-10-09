New rugged embedded PC for high performance graphics processing

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new Nuvo-7164GC, a rugged embedded computer from Neousys Technology designed for high performance graphics processing applications.

An artificial intelligence inference platform, the Nuvo-7164GC is designed for advanced inference acceleration applications such as voice, video and image services.

The Nuvo-7164GC supports NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPU featuring 5.5 TFLOPS in FP32 and Tesla T4 GPU featuring 8.1 TFLOPS in FP32 and 130 TOPs in INT8 for real-time inference based on a trained neural network model. In addition, it supports Intel 9th/8th-Gen Coffee Lake Core 8/6-core CPU and 32GB DDR4-2666, offering great balance between CPU, GPU and memory performance.

Featuring Neousys' patented cassette and air tunnel design, which guides the intake airflow through the passive heat sink of NVIDIA Tesla P4/T4, Nuvo-7164GC is capable of effectively dissipating the heat generated by the GPU for wide-temperature range operation. This design allows system operation from -25°C to 60°C ambient temperature with sustained 100% GPU loading.

Nuvo-7164GC also incorporates cutting-edge I/O technologies to boost overall system flexibility, functionality and performance. It has an M.2 NVMe interface that supports disk read/write speeds over 2000 MB/s and USB 3.1/ GbE ports for fast data transfer such as acquiring HD video data.

With its innovative combination of fast CPU and inference accelerator GPU, the Nuvo-7164GC is the ideal platform for AI inference, deep learning, autonomous driving, facial recognition, and machine vision.

Key features include Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core Hexa-Core 35W/ 65W LGA1151 CPU; 6x GigE ports, 802.3at PoE+ option available (ports 3~6); M.2 2280 M Key NVMe (Gen3 x4) socket for fast storage access; 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports; two 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD with RAID 0/1 support; and MezIO interface for easy function expansion.