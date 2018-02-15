Search
New POC-351VTC Series ultra compact in vehicle PCs

By Backplane Systems Technology 15 February 2018
Supplier News
article image Neousys POC-351VTC ultra compact in-vehicle PC
Backplane Systems Technology presents a new range of ultra compact in-vehicle PCs from Neousys Technology.

Powered by Intel Apollo Lake Atom E3950 quad-core processor, the new POC-351VTC is an ultra-compact, fanless in-vehicle controller that combines superior performance, reliability and versatility in a cost-effective package.

Key features of the POC-351VTC ultra compact in-vehicle PCs include two PoE+ ports to power devices such as IP cameras; one additional GbE port for data communication; isolated CAN 2.0 port and RS-232/ 422/ 485 ports for communicating with other automotive devices; and wide-range DC input and ignition power control to fit most vehicle categories.

The POC-351VTC can support a wide variety of expansion options with one M.2 slot, three mini PCIe slots and six antenna holes that can accommodate diverse 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi and GPS modules. The in-vehicle PC also features an aluminium heat-spreader thoughtfully designed to dissipate heat generated by the modules and maintain superior operating stability.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

