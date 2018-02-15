New POC-351VTC Series ultra compact in vehicle PCs

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents a new range of ultra compact in-vehicle PCs from Neousys Technology.

Powered by Intel Apollo Lake Atom E3950 quad-core processor, the new POC-351VTC is an ultra-compact, fanless in-vehicle controller that combines superior performance, reliability and versatility in a cost-effective package.

Key features of the POC-351VTC ultra compact in-vehicle PCs include two PoE+ ports to power devices such as IP cameras; one additional GbE port for data communication; isolated CAN 2.0 port and RS-232/ 422/ 485 ports for communicating with other automotive devices; and wide-range DC input and ignition power control to fit most vehicle categories.

The POC-351VTC can support a wide variety of expansion options with one M.2 slot, three mini PCIe slots and six antenna holes that can accommodate diverse 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi and GPS modules. The in-vehicle PC also features an aluminium heat-spreader thoughtfully designed to dissipate heat generated by the modules and maintain superior operating stability.

