Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new Nuvo-7160GC rugged GPU computing platform from Neousys Technology, supporting Intel's 8th Generation processors and up to 120W NVIDIA GPU.

The Nuvo-7160GC is a ruggedized GPU-aided edge computing platform designed for modern machine learning applications such as autonomous driving, facial recognition and machine vision. It supports up to a 120W GPU, delivering 4~6 TFLOPS computing power for inference, as well as Intel 8th-Gen Coffee Lake Core 6-core/ 12-thread CPU, offering up to 50% CPU performance enhancement over previous generations.

Key features of the Nuvo-7160GC ruggedized GPU-aided edge computing platform include Neousys' patented cassette design and ingenious ventilation mechanism effectively dissipating the heat generated by the GPU; guided airflow from intake to exhaust with powerful fans featuring smart fan control allowing a 120W GPU to operate at 60°C ambient temperature under 100% GPU loading; rich I/O functions such as USB 3.1 Gen2/ Gen1, GbE, COM and MezIO interface in a restricted footprint; over 2000MB/s disk read/ write speed leveraging cutting-edge M.2 NVMe SSD technology; and Intel Optane memory for the ultimate system acceleration.

Neousys Nuvo-7160GC is the ideal solution for emerging edge computing by combining exceptional CPU and GPU performances.

It also supports NVIDIA GPU graphics cards up to 120W TDP, and features a patented thermal design to allow -25°C to +60°C wide-temperature operation; Intel 8th-Gen Core Hexa-Core 35W/ 65W LGA1151 CPU; 6x GigE ports, supporting 9.5 KB jumbo frame; M.2 2280 M-Key socket (Gen3 x4) supporting NVMe SSD or Intel Optane memory; 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports; two 2.5" SATA HDD/ SSD With RAID 0/1 support; compatibility with MezIO interface; and patented ventilation design for graphics card.

