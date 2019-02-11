New Nuvo-6108GC-IGN for in-vehicle, GPU-accelerated applications

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys Technology's new Nuvo-6108GC-IGN industrial-grade in-vehicle GPU-computing platform with 250W NVIDIA GPU and Intel Xeon E3 v5 and 6th-Gen core processor.

The Nuvo-6108GC-IGN is one of the world's first industrial-grade in-vehicle GPU computing platforms designed to support high-end graphics cards. Tailored for emerging GPU-accelerated applications such as artificial intelligence, VR, autonomous driving, and CUDA computing, the Nuvo-6108GC-IGN neatly accommodates a 250W NVIDIA GPU.

Key features of Nuvo-6108GC-IGN in-vehicle GPU-computing platform includes Intel C236 chipset and support for a Xeon E3 v5 or 6th-Gen Core i7/i5 CPU with up to 32GB ECC/non-ECC DDR4 memory; standard computer I/O features such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB3.0, and serial ports; x16 PCIe port for GPU installation plus two x8 PCIe slots allowing additional high-performance expansion cards with high bandwidth to be installed to bolster data collection/analytics and communication; built-in ignition power control; and patented easy-swap trays for simple HDD/SSD replacement.

This sophisticated series is constructed to handle the heavy power consumption and power transients of a 250W GPU. To have reliable GPU performance for rugged industrial environments, Nuvo-6108GC series utilises Neousys' patented cassette design, featuring a tuned cold air intake to effectively dissipate heat generated by the GPU. This unique design guarantees operation at up to 60°C with 100% GPU loading, making the Nuvo-6108GC series extremely reliable for demanding field applications.

The Nuvo-6108GC-IGN also features a patented thermal design for -25°C to 60°C rugged operation; 2x x8 Gen3 PCIe slots for add-on cards; dual GbE ports and 4x USB3.0 ports; 3x 2.5" SATA hard drives with RAID 0/1/5 support; automatic temperature sensing and fan control; patented damping brackets to withstand 1 Grms vibration; and built-in ignition control.