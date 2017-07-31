New Intel Core based fanless digital signage player with three HDMI outputs

I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new Intel Core based fanless digital signage player from iBase Technology featuring three HDMI outputs.

The compact SI-623-N signage player is based on the 7th/6th Generation Intel Core processor and supports up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution in each display channel. Supplied with a pair of wall-mount brackets, the signage player can be comfortably fitted behind multi-displays or video walls deployed across sectors such as hospitality, retail and public transportation.

Powered by the integrated Intel HD Graphics 530 via one HDMI 2.0 and two HDMI 1.4 display interfaces, the SI-623-N digital signage player features built-in hardware EDID emulation function; iSMART for auto-scheduling and power resume; and iAMT(11.0), TPM1.2, vPro and Watchdog timer.

Storage and I/O connectivity options include 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets with up to 32GB capacity, 1x RJ-45 for Gigabit LAN, 1x RJ45 for RS-232, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x M.2 B-Key, 1x M.2 M-Key, and 1x 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD for storage, 1x SIM and 1x Mini PCI-E slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, or TV tuner options. The standard SI-623-N model is supplied with 8GB system memory, 128GB SSD and 84W power adaptor.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.