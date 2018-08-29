Search
New IBR115 and IBR117 extended temperature SBCs

By Backplane Systems Technology 29 August 2018
Supplier News
article image The IBR115 2.5-inch SBC and the IBR117 3.5-inch extended temperature SBCs
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of two new single board computers (SBCs) by iBASE Technology, powered by the high performance NXP i.MX 6 Dual Cortex-A9 1.0GHz processor.

The IBR115 2.5-inch SBC and the IBR117 3.5-inch extended temperature SBCs are designed for use in automation, smart building, transportation and medical industry applications or any other industry requiring high performance.

Given the fast transformation happening within the embedded systems industry, developers are required to build more robust, faster and less power consuming systems, making the new IBR115 and IBR117 SBCs perfect as they support high performance processing with the lowest power consumption and compelling graphics.

Key features of the highly scalable IBR115 and IBR117 SBCs include extended operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C with optional heat sink; 1GB DDR3 of on-board memory; several HDMI interfaces and single LVDS display interface; and 4GB eMMC, Micro SD (IBR115), SD (IBR117) COM, GPIO, USB, USB-OTG, Gigabit Ethernet, M.2 Key-E (2230) and Mini PCI-E w/ SIM socket (IBR117) for wireless connectivity interface.

These embedded I/Os connect to peripherals such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, storage, displays, and camera sensors for use in a variety of application environments while consuming levels of power far lower than industry expectations.

For more information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.

