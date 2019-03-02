New FWA8600 Enterprise 1U Network Appliance for Security Applications

Backplane Systems Technology introduces iBASE's new FWA8600 enterprise 1U network appliance featuring Intel's Xeon processor D-2100 Series and up to 29 GbE ports.

The FWA8600 1U rackmount network security appliance is based on the Intel Xeon processor D-2100 Series and features up to 29x GbE ports. This highly scalable system is designed for managing data-driven workloads and enabling robust levels of performance in enterprise network security, unified threat management, and WAN optimisation applications.

This sleek new network appliance supports up to 128GB RDIMM, with 4x DDR4-2666 DIMM sockets and an Intel I210-AT Ethernet controller.

Key features also include network interface card (NIC) slots to accommodate up to three IBN cards with 8x GbE ports each, and one IBN-P401Q card for a maximum of 29x GbE ports; flexible I/O connectivity and expansion features with a PCIe x8 slot, an M.2 expansion slot to interface with SATA 3.0 and PCIe x4 bus for high data throughput, as well as 2x USB 3.0, and an RJ45 serial console with LCM display for easy operation; LAN bypass available in certain configurations; and Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) 2.0 with the iBASE IDN100 module allowing users to remotely manage and monitor systems even without an operating system.

An ideal platform for cloud computing and data centres, FWA8600 1U rackmount network security appliance also supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) to provide hardware-based security, easily encrypting your data and protecting your authentication credentials from hackers.