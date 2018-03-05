New ARMPAC 5 and 6 Series ARM based HMIs

Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of Aplex Technology's new ARMPAC 5 and ARMPAC 6 Series of industrial ARM based HMIs.

Running at low power levels with built-in memory and storage, the new ARMPAC Series is based on the disparity of processor performance, and provides two levels of HMI from entry to high-performance grade. An IP65 flat front bezel not only prevents water and dust from penetrating and accumulating inside the computer in harsh environments, but also allows the PC's front panel to be easily cleaned.

While the new ARMPAC 5 Series industrial ARM based HMIs is available from 5.6” to 12.1” TFT-LCD, the ARMPAC 6 Series comes in 7” to 21” TFT-LCD with a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 (Full HD).

Common features across the ARMPAC Series include Freescale i.MX6 DualLite ARM Cortex A9 processor or TI-AM3354, ARM Cortex A8 processor; up to 1GB DDR3 DRAM and up to 4GB eMMC flash memory; support for 7H anti-scratch projected capacitive/ resistive touch screen; sunlight readable screen with auto-dimming for viewing in high brightness environments; expandable design by way of Aplex's TB-508 Series expansion boards allowing the addition of extra COM ports or even CAN bus features; and support for comprehensive communication modules such as Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth/ GPS/ 3G/ 4G LTE and PoE.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.