New 18” rugged panel PCs for harsh applications

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of 18-inch fanless rugged panel PCs designed for use in harsh environment applications across industry, railways, maritime and vehicles.

Powered by Intel’s Atom and Core processors, MPL AG’s PANEL18 is designed to act as a front-end interface for rugged, secure, or sensitive environments, where reliability and quality are important considerations. These panel PCs are equipped with powerful Intel processors ranging from the Atom up to the i7 Quad Core, and designed for minimum power consumption with a passive cooling system and no ventilation or fan requirement.

Key features of MPL AG’s PANEL18 rugged panel PCs include protective and anti-glare hardened Schroff glass, which is extremely strong and well-suited for tough everyday applications; seamless installation with the PC's housing to meet IP65 standard on the front side; extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C for the entire system; optional capacitive touch screen; and easily readable screen even under difficult lighting conditions.

The PANEL18 fanless panel PCs work with a range of different operating systems (Windows 10, Linux, etc.). Designed and produced by MPL AG in Switzerland, the system meets or exceeds typical standards such as IEC60945, EN50155, CE, and MIL-STD-810.

For further information, please visit the Backplane Systems Technology website www.backplane.com.au or call (02) 9457 6400.