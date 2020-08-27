Neousys wins innovation award for power backup module

Backplane Systems Technology announces that Neousys Technology’s PB-9250J-SA intelligent power backup module has won the Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program.

A winner for five consecutive years since 2016, Neousys has been consistently recognised in the market for its embedded machine vision solutions.

According to Vision System Design, the Innovator Awards Program was developed to recognise some of the most innovative products and solutions available to the machine vision and imaging community, as determined by a panel of senior third-party expert judges.

"The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Neousys Technology for their score in the 2020 Innovators Awards program," says John Lewis, Editor in Chief. "Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Neousys Technology team should be very proud."

Neousys’ PB-9250J-SA is a standalone power backup module that utilises supercapacitor technology and incorporates a microprocessor for intelligent operation. It can operate in harsh environments from -25°C to +65°C and has a long lifespan of about 10 years or 500,000 charge-discharge cycles.

In addition, PB-9250J-SA implements patented CAP (capacitor) energy management technology that incorporates a microprocessor to allow different operating modes. It also comes with a software utility that allows users to monitor energy consumption and estimate the time required for system shutdown. PB-9250J-SA is an ideal power backup solution for a variety of industrial applications, such as industrial automation, machine vision, and robotics.

"It's our pleasure to be awarded the Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovator Awards. Neousys supercapacitor power backup module addresses issues faced by the traditional UPS. It is compatible with most off-the-shelf box PCs and with properties such as maintenance-free energy storage and uninterruptible power supply, PB-9250J-SA can prevent the connected backend system from data loss during a power outage in harsh industrial environments," said Ariel Chen, Product Manager of Neousys Technology.