Neousys’ standalone uninterruptible power backup modules

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ PB-9250J-SA and PB-4600J-SA Series standalone intelligent supercapacitor-based uninterruptible power backup modules.

The PB-9250J-SA and PB-4600J-SA are standalone power backup modules that can protect your box PCs against power outages. Utilising state-of-the-art supercapacitor technology, it can operate in harsh environments from -25°C to 65°C and have extremely high durability lasting over 10 years.

The PB-9250J-SA module is composed of eight 370F/ 3.0V supercapacitors while the PB-4600J-SA module is composed of four 370F/ 3.0V supercapacitors, offering much longer lifespan than its 2.7V counterpart. The PB-9250J-SA stores 9250 watt-second energy and PB-4600J-SA stores 4600 watt-second energy to offer extra extended operation time to back up your system.

Thanks to Neousys' patented CAP energy management technology, it can reliably supply 180W power to the backend system and automatically manage boot and shutdown without installing additional drivers/ software.

In addition to UPS-like power backup mode, these modules also offer two advanced ignition control modes for in-vehicle usage. The PB-9250J-SA and PB-4600J-SA Series can work with either standard box PCs or in-vehicle controllers to provide stable power supply and execute user-configurable power-on/power-off delay according to IGN signal input.

Featuring various modes, automatic shutdown control and up to 180W output power, this EN50155-certified series can work with most off-the-shelf box PCs. With properties such as maintenance-free energy storage and uninterruptible power supply, the power backup modules can protect the connected backend system against data loss during power outages in harsh industrial environments.