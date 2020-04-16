Neousys’ POC-551VTC AMD Ryzen V1000 ultra-compact in-vehicle controller

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ POC-551VTC AMD Ryzen V1000 ultra-compact in-vehicle controllers featuring PoE+, DIO and isolated CAN bus.

POC-551VTC is the next generation ultra-compact, fanless in-vehicle controller offering performance levels never seen before in this form factor.

Featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 4-core/ 8-thread processor (V1605B), POC-551VTC delivers up to three times the CPU performance compared to previous POC series. It combines high performance, reliability and long-term product support for versatile in-vehicle applications.

POC-551VTC offers four 802.3at PoE+ ports to supply 25W power to devices such as IP cameras. As wireless connectivity is essential for modern in-vehicle applications, POC-551VTC comes built-in with one M.2 and three mini-PCIe sockets. It also integrates CAN bus for in-vehicle communication, and isolated DIO for sensor/actuator control.

Combining ignition power control and wide-range DC input along with superior performance, POC-551VTC can provide a perfect solution for all in-vehicle application needs in an extremely compact size.

Key features include AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B Quad-Core 15W CPU; -40°C to 70°C rugged wide temperature fanless operation; four IEEE 802.3at PoE+ ports with screw-lock; one isolated CAN bus port for in-vehicle communication; one M.2 socket and three mPCIe sockets; M.2 2280 M Key NVMe (Gen3 x2) socket for fast storage access; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; 8~35V DC input with built-in ignition power control; and E-Mark and EN 50155 certification.