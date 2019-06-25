Search
Home > Neousys' POC-500 Series of ultra-compact embedded computers
Related Supplier News
Winmate's new 23.8” IP69K flat stainless P-Cap panel PCs
Winmate's new 23.8” IP69K flat stainless ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces the new IP69K flat stainless steel P-Cap panel PC from Winmate suitable for the food and chemical industries.
iBASE’s new IP67 fanless box PCs for railway
iBASE’s new IP67 fanless box PCs ...
Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of IP67-rated fanless box PCs for outdoor applications.
Celebrating 30th year with new branding and website
Celebrating 30th year with new branding ...
Backplane Systems Technology has refreshed their branding and website to mark their 30th year of service in the industrial technology sector.

Neousys' POC-500 Series of ultra-compact embedded computers

By Backplane Systems Technology 25 June 2019
Supplier News
article image Neousys' POC-500 Series ultra-compact embedded computers
logo
02 94576400

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new POC-500 Series of ultra-compact embedded computers from Neousys designed for rugged operation in high computational power demand applications.

The POC-500 Series is a set of next-generation ultra-compact embedded controllers offering performances never before seen in this kind of form factor. Featuring an AMD Ryzen embedded V1000 4-core/ 8-thread processor, the POC-500 delivers up to three times the CPU performance of prior POC-series models and GPU performance of 3.6 TFLOPS in FP16.

Key features of Neousys' POC-500 Series of ultra-compact embedded computers include an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD to support four times the disk read/write speed of typical 2.5" SATA SSDs; DIN-rail mounting with a wealth of front-accessible I/O including 4x PoE+ ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 4x COM ports; screw-lock mechanism in all data ports to secure cables; and MezIO interface.

The POC-500 Series models are available in two CPU variants: the V1807B (45W) is for high computing power demand, while the V1605B (15W) is designed for rugged fanless operation.

Measuring just 63 x 176 x 116mm, the POC-500 Series signals a new breed of ultra-compact embedded computers with better I/O design, extraordinary ruggedness, and application versatility.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Embedded Computers Embedded Controllers Fanless Computers Rugged Computers