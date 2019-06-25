I would like to enquire about Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology presents the new POC-500 Series of ultra-compact embedded computers from Neousys designed for rugged operation in high computational power demand applications.

The POC-500 Series is a set of next-generation ultra-compact embedded controllers offering performances never before seen in this kind of form factor. Featuring an AMD Ryzen embedded V1000 4-core/ 8-thread processor, the POC-500 delivers up to three times the CPU performance of prior POC-series models and GPU performance of 3.6 TFLOPS in FP16.

Key features of Neousys' POC-500 Series of ultra-compact embedded computers include an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD to support four times the disk read/write speed of typical 2.5" SATA SSDs; DIN-rail mounting with a wealth of front-accessible I/O including 4x PoE+ ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 4x COM ports; screw-lock mechanism in all data ports to secure cables; and MezIO interface.

The POC-500 Series models are available in two CPU variants: the V1807B (45W) is for high computing power demand, while the V1605B (15W) is designed for rugged fanless operation.

Measuring just 63 x 176 x 116mm, the POC-500 Series signals a new breed of ultra-compact embedded computers with better I/O design, extraordinary ruggedness, and application versatility.