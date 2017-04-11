Search
Neousys POC-300 Series fanless computers with PoE and USB 3.0

By Backplane Systems Technology 11 April 2017
Backplane Systems Technology announces the release of a new range of fanless embedded computers featuring ultra compact dimensions and powered by Intel Atom and Pentium Apollo Lake processors.

The POC-300 Series from Neousys Technology is a fanless PC controller measuring just 149 x 105 x 57mm, with a footprint equivalent to a 3.5-inch hard disk drive. Powered by the new Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 and Atom E3950 processors, the POC-300 is capable of supporting a maximum of 8GB memory to meet the demands of high performance applications. The isolated I/O provides users with connectivity for digital devices, while the considered interior design minimises compatibility and cabling issues.

Key features of the POC-300 fanless embedded computers include support for rich I/O interfaces comprising of 4x COM ports, 4x USB ports (3x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0), 4x isolated digital I/Os, 2x PoE Gigabit Ethernet ports, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port and 1x mSATA port; one Mini-PCIe slot with one USIM socket for wireless requirements; DVI + VGA dual display outputs; front I/O access DIN-mounting design; and compatibility with Neousys’ patented MezIO Expansion Module System allowing users to add expandable modules to the system including extra COM ports or an additional PCIe socket.

The performance-enhancing mechanical and thermal design of the POC-300 Series enables more efficient heat dissipation by utilising an aluminium alloy chassis. Supporting industrial SSD storage, the POC-300 meets an extended operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C to suit harsh Australian environments.

For further information, contact Backplane Systems Technology on (02) 9457 6400 or visit www.backplane.com.au.

