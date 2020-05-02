Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ PCIe-PoE312M 4-port server-grade Gigabit 802.3at PoE+ card featuring M12 x-coded connectors.

Neousys’ PCIe-PoE312M is the world's first PCIe card with M12 x-coded connectors, featuring Gigabit Ethernet and PoE+ functionalities. These M12 connectors utilise a CNC-milled aluminium block as a connector housing screw that can withstand extra stress on the cable/connector. It offers extremely rugged and reliable cable connection for Ethernet or PoE devices.

PCIe-PoE312M has four Gigabit Ethernet ports integrated via server-grade Intel I350 NIC. It features checksum offloading, segmentation offloading and intelligent interrupt generation/moderation to increase overall Ethernet performance and reduce CPU utilisation. It also integrates IEEE 802.3at PoE+ PSE function to deliver up to 25.5W to attached PD devices.

A reliable Ethernet connection is indispensable for fast-growing IoT, edge computing and rugged surveillance applications. Neousys' PCIe-PoE312M combines reinforced M12 connectors, PoE+ and Gigabit Ethernet to provide unparalleled connection ruggedness for systems such as the Nuvo-7200VTC in-vehicle embedded computer, which can now support up to 8x M12 PoE+ ports with this expansion card.