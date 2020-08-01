Neousys Nuvo-8240GC industrial-grade Edge AI platform

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys Nuvo-8240GC, a unique industrial-grade Edge AI platform supporting dual NVIDIA Tesla T4 inference accelerators. Measuring just 170mm (W) x 360mm (D) x 186mm (H), the Nuvo-8240GC features a compact design, has low power consumption and offers expansion capabilities for add-on cards.

Nuvo-8240GC is powered by Intel Xeon E or 9th/ 8th-Gen Core CPU up to 8-core/ 16-thread and is coupled with workstation-grade Intel C246 chipset to support up to 128 GB ECC or non-ECC DDR4 memory. The system also has a front-accessible, hot-swappable 2.5" SATA tray for easy storage access and M.2 NVMe for fast disk read-write performances.

The rugged Edge AI platform features Neousys' unique thermal design to ensure 100% CPU and GPU performances at operating temperatures of up to 60°C and patented damping brackets to withstand up to 3Grms vibration. It also accepts a wide-range 8-48V DC input to solve unstable power deliveries that may otherwise damage or cause an unforeseen shutdown.

The Nuvo-8240GC is one of the most efficient inference accelerators (consuming only 70W per T4) with multiple video transcoding capabilities and delivers breakthrough AI inference performance. It can be deployed as a roadside unit to increase safety and reduce congestion, utilised for complex and delicate tasks such as defect detection in lumber and textile products or embedded into an autonomous machine for Edge AI enhancements. Nuvo-8240GC inherits Neousys Technology's signature designs to address the most common challenges to allow innovators to bring frontier ideas to the field.

By supporting dual NVIDIA Tesla T4 inference accelerators, the Nuvo-8240GC offers a false-fail and interoperable data analysis capability, which is an ideal solution for medical imaging. With the exponential increase of data imaging in recent years, the abilities to process different types of images in real-time can have a significant impact on research in the healthcare industry. Whether analysing medical images to assist physicians in making a cancer image interpretation or for early detection from large and crowdsourced data during the pandemic, Nuvo-8240GC is the best choice to accelerate medical research while improving physicians' efficiency and productivity.