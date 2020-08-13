Neousys’ Nuvo-8108GC industrial-grade GPU computing edge AI platform

Backplane Systems Technology introduces Neousys’ Nuvo-8108GC rugged GPU computing edge AI platform with industrial-grade design and in-vehicle features.

Designed specifically to support a high-end 250W NVIDIA graphics card, the Nuvo-8108GC offers tremendous GPU power up to 14 TFLOPS in FP32 for emerging GPU-accelerated edge computing applications, such as autonomous driving, vision inspection, and surveillance/security.

Nuvo-8108GC is powered by Intel Xeon E or 9th/ 8th-Gen Core (up to 8-core/ 16-thread) CPUs coupled with workstation-grade Intel C246 chipset to support up to 128 GB ECC or non-ECC DDR4 memory.

Key features of Nuvo-8108GC also include an internal 2.5" HDD/SSD tray and one hot-swappable 2.5" HDD/ SSD tray for easy replacement; M.2 2280 NVMe socket for fast read/write performance; front-accessible GbE and USB 3.1 Gen1/Gen2 ports incorporating screw-lock mechanisms for securing cable connections; x16 PCIe slot (8-lanes) for GPU installation, two x8 PCIe slots (4-lanes) and one x16 PCIe slot (8-lanes) for expansion cards to extend function sets like data collection, analytics, and communication; patented thermal design for -25°C to 60°C rugged operation; and patented damping brackets to withstand 3 Grms vibration.

The Nuvo-8108GC has a brand new power delivery design to accept 8~48V wide-range DC input to handle heavy power requirements from 250W GPU. Along with built-in ignition control, it is possible to be deployed in a vehicle and be directly powered via the car's electrical system. Nuvo-8108GC incorporates Neousys' patented heat dissipation design, damping brackets, and patent-pending GPU press bar, making it steady and rock-solid in various conditions.

The Nuvo-8108GC is Neousys' response to the never-ending demand of TFLOPS in industrial GPU platforms. With industrial-grade power, and thermal and mechanical design, it pushes versatile AI inference applications from laboratories to field environments, where reliability matters.