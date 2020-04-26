Neousys’ Nuvo-8034 rugged embedded computers

Backplane Systems Technology introduces a new range of rugged embedded computers from Neousys, featuring Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i7/ i5 / i3 processors and 7 PCIe/ PCI expansion slots.

Nuvo-8034 is a new breed of box PCs offering 7 expansion slots in a comparatively compact size. Of the four PCIe slots, two are x16 slots (@Gen3, 8 lanes) connected directly to the CPU PEG port to deliver up to 8 GB/s bandwidth for GPU and high speed I/O cards, and two are x8 slots (@Gen3, 4 lanes) from PCH for general purpose usage. The system is capable of accommodating one 180W NVIDIA GPU for modern AI applications. Additionally, there are 3 PCI slots to support legacy PCI cards for general industrial usage.

The Nuvo-8034 supports Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i processor with workstation-grade Intel C246 chipset to offer superior computing power. Utilising Neousys' distinctive power design, Nuvo-8034 can handle heavy power consumption of multiple PCIe and PCI expansion cards with 8~48V wide-range DC input.

The system features two hot-swappable trays that support 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD on the front panel with RAID 0/1 support, making it easier to access when placed inside a cabinet. External I/Os in the Nuvo-8034 include 8-channel isolated DI and 8-channel isolated DO for industrial automation, and eight USB 3.1 Gen1/ Gen2 ports with screw-lock for USB3 cameras.

With an assortment of I/O ports and flexible 7-slot PCIe/ PCI expandability, Nuvo-8034 is a rugged solution for various industrial applications such as machine vision, industrial automation and data analytics.