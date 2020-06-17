Backplane Systems Technology presents the new Neousys Nuvo-7531 compact fanless embedded computers featuring Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core processor, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB ports with screw-lock mechanisms.

For a compact embedded computer, the Nuvo-7531 delivers amazing computing power and provides rich I/O connectivity. It is an ideal solution for a variety of industrial applications that require a certain degree of processing power but are limited by installation space and harsh environments such as industrial automation, machine vision, robotics, and automated guided vehicles.

Powered by an Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core 65W/ 35W CPU that offers more than 50% computation performance improvement over the previous generation, the Nuvo-7531 Series is a fanless embedded computer with a 212 x 165 x 63 mm low-profile chassis and a rugged design.

I/O connections in the Nuvo-7531 include four Gigabit Ethernet and four USB3.1 ports with screw-lock for multiple Gigabit Ethernet and USB camera connections. The screw-lock design offers rugged connectivity by ensuring the connector is screwed-on and does not fall off easily. For data storage purposes, there is a hot-swappable HDD tray to hot-swap the storage drive without turning off the system or dismantling the chassis.

In addition, Nuvo-7531 supports three mPCIe slots for expansion, allowing Wi-Fi or 3G/4G modules to be installed to achieve wireless communication. For convenience, there is a pet-door at the bottom of the enclosure for easy installation or maintenance of mPCIe and M.2 modules.

Key features also include -25°C to 60°C fanless operation; 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO; DVI-I + DP dual display outputs; and optional ignition power control.