Neousys Nuvo-7200VTC Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core in-vehicle controllers

Backplane Systems Technology presents Neousys’ Nuvo-7200VTC Intel 9th/8th-Gen Core in-vehicle controller with 4x or 8x PoE+ ports, and single-slot PCIe cassette.

Nuvo-7200VTC is a rugged in-vehicle controller featuring Neousys' patented cassette module with x16 PCIe slot for add-on application card flexibility. Powered by Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core processors with up to 8-core/ 8-thread and 64GB DDR4 memory, the system is ideal for advance in-vehicle applications. Nuvo-7200VTC offers an assortment of peripherals, connections and expansion flexibility.

It has four or eight 802.3at PoE+ ports to supply 25W power to connected devices such as IP cameras with M12 (x-coded connectors) and connector screw-lock mechanisms on I/Os such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB3.0 and USB3.1 to guarantee extreme rugged connectivity in shock/ vibration environments.

There are two M.2 and three mini-PCIe sockets to install 3G/ 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CAN module for wireless communication. Nuvo-7200VTC also offers a 4G cellular module option certified to work with telecommunications companies, helping save implementation time and cost.

Moreover, Neousys' patented cassette design offers one additional PCIe slot for an add-on card, making it that much more flexible for in-vehicle applications. Nuvo-7200VTC also features two hot-swappable SATA HDD trays, isolated CAN Bus for in-vehicle communication, isolated DIO for sensor/ actuator control, 8~35V wide-range DC input with ignition power control and is in compliance with E-Mark and EN 50155. The Nuvo-7200VTC is a flexible and reliable solution for various in-vehicle applications.